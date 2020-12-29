Gov. Lee calls special January session to address pressing education needs

The Legislature convenes noon Jan. 12.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Gov. Bill Lee wants the General Assembly to meet next month in special session to address weak learning performance by students, education funding, literacy and teacher pay, among other topics.

Lawmakers would meet Tuesday, Jan. 19, in Nashville. The 112th General Assembly is set to convene noon Jan. 12.

Lee told reporters in September he was alarmed by falling proficiencies by students in some academic subjects.

Lee and his administration say data shows students in some grades aren't performing as well as they should for their class group. The pandemic set students back in the spring, and Lee argues all efforts should be made to conduct classes in person rather than by virtual means.

“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense disruption for Tennessee’s students, educators, and districts, and the challenges they face must be addressed urgently,” Lee said Tuesday in a press statement.

“Even before the virus hit, and despite years of improvement, too many of our state’s students were still unable to read on grade level. I’m calling on the legislature to join us in addressing these serious issues so we can equip our hardworking educators and districts with the resources and supports they need to set our students on the path to success.”