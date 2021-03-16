Gov. Lee introduces bill prohibiting colleges from hosting Confucious Institutes, require reports of foreign gifts

The bill would prevent Tennessee's colleges from hosting Confucius Institutes. They would also need to report gifts and contracts from other countries.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee introduced a new bill on Tuesday that would prohibit Tennessee's universities and colleges from establishing Confucius Institute programs. The bill is called the "Transparency in Foreign Investment Act."

The institutes are partnerships between colleges in China and in other countries, funded in part by organizations affiliated with the Chinese government. They have been controversial, and many leaders in higher education have raised concerns about academic freedom and autonomy with them.

The University of Tennessee closed its Confucius Institute program in 2019, before launching its own global programming programs.

"Colleges and universities are a place for the robust debate of ideas – not a place for foreign governments to operate in the shadows,” said Gov. Lee. “After the federal government rolled back critical reporting requirements around Confucius Institutes, my administration is taking action to provide Tennessee taxpayers greater transparency in all foreign investment on our campuses."

The new bill would also require public colleges to share information about gifts and contracts from other counties. They would be required to refuse gifts and contracts that pose a credible national security threat, according to a release from the governor.

Information about what would constitute a "credible national security threat" was not immediately available.

Universities would also need to submit a report about those gifts to the state's Comptroller of the Treasury.