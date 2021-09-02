Governor Bill Lee budget proposal highlights

He proposed $150 million for COVID-19 relief and support and $71 million for the basic education program.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Governor Bill Lee wants more than $900 million to go toward improvements and maintenance on state buildings and higher education campuses.

He also proposed additional money for teacher salaries.

Governor Lee presented other budget proposals Monday night.

"During the special session, we allocated almost $43 million for teacher pay raises," he said. "This was a step in the right direction, and the budget I'm submitting for your consideration this week recommends an additional $120 million be set aside for teacher compensation."