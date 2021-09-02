Governor Bill Lee budget proposal highlights

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Governor Bill Lee wants more than $900 million to go toward improvements and maintenance on state buildings and higher education campuses.
He proposed $150 million for COVID-19 relief and support and $71 million for the basic education program.
He also proposed additional money for teacher salaries.
Spanish Version: Gobernador Bill Lee discute propuesta presupuestaria
Governor Lee presented other budget proposals Monday night.
"During the special session, we allocated almost $43 million for teacher pay raises," he said. "This was a step in the right direction, and the budget I'm submitting for your consideration this week recommends an additional $120 million be set aside for teacher compensation."
Governor Lee expects Tennessee's combined Rainy Day and TennCare reserve funds to be $2 billion at the end of the year.