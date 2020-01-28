The Washington County Commission passed a resolution "declaring support for the Second Amendment of the United States of America."

According to Commissioner Kent Harris, the vote was 12-2 with one member absent.

Commissioners in Hawkins County also passed a resolution Monday night in support of the Second Amendment. According to Commissioner George Birdwell, the vote was unanimous, 21-0.

Carter, Greene, Sullivan, and Unicoi counties have all passed second amendment resolutions.

Second amendment sanctuary resolutions say that counties will not use their resources to enforce gun control legislation the county claims is unconstitutional.

Read the Washington County, TN resolution below:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TENNESSEE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS RESOLUTION

No. 20-01-11

RESOLUTION DECLARING SUPPORT FOR THE SECOND AMENDMENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

WHEREAS, the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America, one of ten amendments that form the Bill of Rights ratified in 1791 by the United States Congress, provides “[a] well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed”; and

WHEREAS, the Constitution of the State of Tennessee, Article 1, Section 24, states “[t]hat the sure and certain defense of a free people, is a well regulated militia; and, as standing armies in time of peace are dangerous to freedom, they ought to be avoided as far as the circumstances and safety of the community will admit; and that in all cases the military shall be kept in strict subordination to the civil authority”; and

WHEREAS, the Constitution of the State of Tennessee, Article I, Section 26 provides “[t]hat the citizens of this State have a right to keep and to bear arms for their common defense; but the Legislature shall have power, by law, to regulate the wearing of arms with a view to prevent crime”; and WHEREAS, the representatives of Washington County recognize the constitutional obligation and constitutional duty inherent in public service which is grounded in an oath of office and continues throughout the term of service; and

WHEREAS, legislation infringing upon the constitutional rights of Washington County citizens has been, and may continue to be, proposed in the United States Congress and the Tennessee General Assembly; and

WHEREAS, after much consideration and deliberation, this legislative body has determined that it is in the best interest of Washington County to publicly proclaim its support of a citizen’s right to keep and bear arms, and requests that the duly elected representatives of federal and state government continue to adhere to their respective promissory duties to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America, and Constitution of the State of Tennessee to advance legislation to recognize and protect the unalienable right of the people of Washington County, Tennessee to possess and bear arms;

WHEREAS, Washington County requests that these duly elected representatives of federal and state government refuse to support any legislation that infringes on any rights guaranteed to the people of Washington County by the Constitutions of the United States and the State of Tennessee; Page 104 of 287 Original Committee: Public Safety Committee Additional Approving Committee: Resolution No. 20-01-11 Page 2 of 3

WHEREAS, the Public Safety Committee, at its January 9, 2020 meeting, recommended consideration and approval of this resolution declaring support by the Board of County Commissioners of the fundamental constitutional guaranties of the Constitutions of both the United States of America and the State of Tennessee; now therefore

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF WASHINGTON COUNTY, TENNESSEE THAT:

SECTION 1. Washington County hereby declares its support for the Constitution of the United States of America, and the Constitution of the State of Tennessee, specifically the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America, and Article I, Sections 24 and Section 26 of the Constitution of the State of Tennessee, and its obligation to protect those rights.

SECTION 2. This Resolution shall take effect from and after the date on which it is approved by the County Mayor or as indicated by certification of the County Clerk, as hereinafter set forth.



