Marijuana, gas tax and fake internet reviews: Here are some bills that will be discussed by lawmakers

Lawmakers will review that would get rid of the IMPROVE gas tax, make it illegal to post fake internet reviews and require training to prevent human trafficking.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee General Assembly is back in session in Nashville! Over the next few months, lawmakers will discuss bills about several controversial issues. Many bills are expected to lead to more intense discussion than others.

Many can also directly impact people in Tennessee. Some of the most important and interesting bills headed to the legislature are listed below.

HB 1634 — Representative Bruce Griffey (R - District 75)

This bill would require election commissions in counties across the state to include three nonbinding questions about marijuana on the November 2022 ballot. The legislature will not be required to act in response to the questions, and they mostly act as a statewide survey about people's attitudes towards marijuana.

The questions are listed below:

Should the State of Tennessee legalize medical marijuana? Should the State of Tennessee decriminalize possession of less than one ounce (1 oz.) of marijuana? Should the State of Tennessee legalize and regulate commercial sales of recreational-use marijuana?

H.B. 1634 was previously criticized by Representative Gloria Johnson, who called it a way to stall action towards legalizing marijuana in the state.

HB 1650 — Representative Bruce Griffey (R - District 75)

This bill would reduce the amount of tax that Tennessee collects at gas pumps, changing two existing laws. One would be brought down by 6 cents per gallon, to $0.20 per gallon of gas collected by the state. Another tax law would be reduced to $0.17 per gallon.

It would essentially bring the amount of tax collected from gasoline sales to levels before the IMPROVE Act was passed in 2017.

It would also require 2% of the money collected from the gas tax to be allocated to the state's highway fund and make several other changes to supplement the state highway fund and local government road programs.

HB 1662 — Representative Bruce Griffey (R - District 75)

This bill would ban the use of voting machines or ballot marking devices in elections across the state. Instead, it says county election commissions will need to use hand-marked paper ballots which would need to be counted using an optical ballot scanner.

That scanner also would not be able to use proprietary software, and the software will need to be open to public inspection before and after the election.

It would also apply to the 2022 elections. If county election commissions cannot get the necessary equipment before then, it says they would be allowed to ask for an extension to 2024 from the secretary of state.

The state would cover at least 50% of the cost of shifting to paper ballots, according to the bill. Paper ballots will also need to include security features like watermarks, digital holograms or other technology to make sure they are not duplicated.

It also amends the law to allow poll watchers to take video recordings of polling locations.

H.B. 1664 — Representative David Byrd (R - District 71)

This short bill would amend Tennessee law to explicitly make it illegal to post a fake review about a business online, with the intent to defraud the public.

Information about the kind of crime this would be considered and the severity of the punishments for it was not immediately available.

S.B. 1659 — Senator Todd Gardenhire (R - District 10)

This bill is otherwise known as the "Healthy Food Financing Act" and will establish a 5 cent tax on non-alcoholic, plastic drink containers to pay for a program improving the availability of fresh foods in underserved communities across the state.

The program would provide financing for retailers to open, renovate or expand grocery stores in specific communities.

It would establish a new fund using the taxes as well as private grants or loans, and any available federal funds, for grocery stores to use. It could be administered with the help of a nonprofit organization, according to the bill.

Administrators behind the fund would need to annually report on projects they funded. Applicants who want to use it to expand or open grocery stores ould need to show they can successfully implement the store and show they will be able to repay the money provided.

They would also need to agree to provide at least 30% of retail space for perishable goods such as fruits, vegetables, meats and fish. They would also need to show how they planned to hire from within their communities.

If passed, the law would take effect on July 1, 2022.

S.B. 1670 — Senator Todd Gardenhire (R - District 10)

The law would expand the list of people required to undergo training on how they can prevent human trafficking to include educators across the state. All school personnel, instead of just teachers, would need to be trained every 3 years.