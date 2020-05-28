House judiciary committee passes permitless gun carry bill, moves to next committee

The legislation would allow anyone 21 or older to legally carry a gun without completing special training or state background checks.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Some of Tennessee lawmakers are moving forward with a bill allowing permitless gun carry.

The legislation, HB 2817, would allow anyone 21 and older to legally carry a gun without completing any special training or state background checks. Currently, the bill does not allow non-residents to carry a gun without a permit.

It also allows people to carry guns without permits inside of state parks, as long as the state park allows them.

Anyone who may have done something that would normally revoke their carry permit, such as being convicted of a felony, would not be allowed to carry a gun in the state.