KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For months, six mayoral candidates have been campaigning and trying to gain support before voters hit the polls in Knoxville.

Only two candidates will advance from the primary election unless one candidate receives more than 50 percent of all mayoral votes.

"I don't think it probably will, but [the mayor's race] could be decided in the primary," Knox County elections administrator Cliff Rodgers said.

With current Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero term-limited, the six candidates had already spent $369,021.93 as of their candidate filings on July 10.

Here's how that number breaks down if 20,000 people vote in the primary election.

• Eddie Mannis' campaign spent about $176,000 in the first three filing periods, which equals about $8.79 per expected voter.

• Marshall Stair's campaign spent about $130,000 in that same time period. That means he has spent about $6.51 per expected voter.

• Indya Kincannon and Fletcher Burkhardt followed behind at $2.98 and $0.17 per voter, respectively.

• As of July 10 candidate filings, neither Michael Andrews nor Calvin Taylor Skinner had spent any money.

All of these numbers will likely change dramatically with the next campaign finance reports due Aug. 20.

The City of Knoxville also budgeted about $325,000 for this year's election cycle. Between the expected 20,000 primary voters and 30,000 regular election voters, that breaks down to $6.50 a ballot.

Elections administrator Cliff Rodgers said he thinks spending that money to hold standalone city elections is beneficial in the long run.

"There's really no better experience and no better training than doing an election," he said. City elections can be used to work out kinks for larger election cycles, like presidential or midterm elections.

"The people that care, really care, about the city are coming out to vote," he said.

More than 500 early votes were cast during the first day of early voting Wednesday. Nearly 100 of those were cast during the first hour.