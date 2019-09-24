House Representative Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump Tuesday afternoon.

This comes as Democrats question whether Trump improperly used his office to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden's family.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D -Tenn.) quoted Georgia Representative John Lewis calling for action.

State Representative Gloria Johnson (D -Tenn.) tweeted her message to Americans.

Rep. Jim Cooper (D -Tenn.) called for the House of Representatives to begin the impeachment process.

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.) released a statement on the formal announcement.

“Democrats have been investigating for months – frankly since President Trump was elected – and they have come up dry. Today’s announcement is more of the same, the beginning of another baseless investigation from a so-called source that admittingly does not have firsthand knowledge of the exchange in question.

The President made the correct decision to release the transcript of his call tomorrow, giving the American people the transparency they deserve. What the American people do not deserve are Democrats’ continued relentless attacks on our President. When the Mueller report didn’t placate their far-left base, their narrative quickly turned and here we are today. It is sad, it is not good governance, and it is dividing our country.”

State Representative Jason Zachary (R) tweeted his response.