How to contact your Tennessee lawmakers

Tennessee legislators can be reached a number of ways including by email, phone, and while it may take longer, mail. You can also follow them on social media.

WBIR Staff

Yaya Ernst - stock.adobe.com

Published: 2:06 PM EDT March 29, 2023
Updated: 2:31 PM EDT March 29, 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

Tennesseans can reach out to their lawmakers to express their opinions about various policies and even ask for more information on something going through the legislature.

Email is the fastest way to reach many representatives, but you can also contact their offices by phone or mail. Some representatives also post important updates on Twitter or Facebook.

►Tennessee District Maps: Find your legislator

Click here to find more information on elected state officials

Click here for a map of Tennessee's Congressional Districts

Here is the contact information for Tennessee's representatives and senators on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R)

Credit: U.S. Senate Photographic Studio
Marsha Blackburn

  

Committee Assignments: Commerce, Science and Transportation, Finance, Judiciary, Veterans' Affairs

Sen. Blackburn's website

Click here to send an email

Twitter

Facebook

Washington, DC

357 Dirksen Senate Office

Building

Washington, DC 20510

Phone: (202) 224-3344

Fax: (202) 228-0566

Knoxville

800 Market Street, Suite 121

Knoxville, TN 37902

Phone: (865) 540-3781

Fax: (865) 540-7952

Nashville

719 Church Street, Suite 2100

Nashville, TN  37203

Phone: (629) 800-6600

Fax: (615) 298-2148

Chattanooga

10 West M. L. King Blvd, 6th Floor

Chattanooga, TN  37402

Phone: (423) 541-2939

Fax: (423) 541-2944

Jackson

109 S. Highland Ave. #218

Jackson, TN  38301

Phone: (731) 660-3971

Fax: (731) 660-3978

Memphis

100 Peabody Place

Suite 1125

Memphis, TN  38103

Phone: (901) 527-9199

Fax: (901) 527-9515

Tri-Cities

1105 East Jackson Blvd, Suite 4

Jonesborough, TN  37659

Phone: (423) 753-4009

Fax: (423) 788-0250

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R)

Credit: United States Congress
Bill Hagerty

  

Committee Assignments: Foreign Relations, Appropriations, Rules and Administration

Sen. Hagerty's website

Click here to send an email

Twitter

Facebook

Washington Office

Russell Senate Office Building Room 251

Washington, DC 20002

Phone: (202) 224-4944

Knoxville Office

Howard H. Baker, Jr.,

U.S. Courthouse

800 Market Street, #112

Knoxville, TN 37902

Phone: (865) 545-4253

Fax: (865) 545-4252

Nashville Office

719 Church Street Suite 2150

Nashville, TN 37203

Phone: (615) 736-5129

Fax: (615) 269-4803

Chattanooga Office

Joel Solomon Federal Building

900 Georgia Avenue, #260

Chattanooga, TN 37402

Phone: (423) 752-5337

Fax: (423) 752-5342

Jackson Office

Ed Jones Federal Building

109 S.Highland Avenue Suite 216

Jackson, TN 38301

Phone: (731) 234-9358

Fax: (731) 664-3129

Memphis Office

Clifford Davis-Odell Horton Federal Building

167 North Main Street, #1068

Memphis, TN 38103

Phone: (901) 544-4224

Fax: (901) 544-4227

Tri-Cities Office

Tri-Cities Regional Airport

2525 Highway 75

Suite 101

Blountville, TN 37617

Phone: (423) 325-6240

Fax: (423) 325-6236

Cookeville Office

L. Clure Morton Federal Building

9 E. Broad Street 3rd Floor

Cookeville, TN 38503

Phone: 931-400-7080

District 1 Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R)

Credit: U.S. Congress
Diana Harshbarger

 

Committee Assignments: Energy and Commerce

Rep. Diana Harshbarger's website

Click here to send an email

Twitter

Facebook

Washington, D.C. Office

167 Cannon House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

Phone: (202) 225-6356

Kingsport Office

205 Revere Street

Kingsport, TN 37660

Phone: (423) 398-5186

Fax: (423) 398-5312

Morristown Office

1501 E. Morris Blvd. Suite 12

Morristown, TN 37813

Phone: (423) 254-1400

Fax: (423) 254-1403

District 2 Rep. Tim Burchett (R)

Credit: U.S. Congress
Tim Burchett

 

Committee Assignments: Oversight and Accountability, Foreign Affairs, Transportation and Infrastructure

Rep. Tim Burchett's website

Click here to send an email

Twitter

Facebook

Washington, D.C. Office

1122 Longworth HOB

Washington, DC 20515

(202) 225-5435

Knoxville Office

800 Market Street, Suite 110

Knoxville, TN 37902

(865) 523-3772

Maryville Office

331 Court Street

Maryville, TN 37804

(865) 984-5464

District 3 Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R)

Credit: U.S. Congress
Chuck Fleischmann

 

Committee Assignments: House Appropriations, Science, Space and Technology

Rep. Fleischmann's website

Click here to send an email

Twitter

Facebook

Washington, D.C. Office

2187 Rayburn House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

Phone: (202) 225-3271

Fax: (202) 225-3494

Athens Office

6 East Madison Avenue

Athens, TN 37303

Phone: (423) 745-4671

Fax: (423) 745-6025

Chattanooga Office

900 Georgia Avenue

Suite 126

Chattanooga, TN 37402

Phone: (423) 756-2342

Fax: (423) 756-6613

Oak Ridge Office

200 Administration Road

Suite 100

Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Phone: (865) 576-1976

Fax: (865) 576-3221

District 4 Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R)

Credit: U.S. Congress
Scott DesJarlais

  

Committee Assignments: Armed Services, Agriculture

Rep. DesJarlais' website

Click here to send an email

Twitter

Facebook

Washington, D.C. Office

2304 Rayburn HOB

Washington, DC 20515

Phone: (202) 225-6831

Fax: (202) 226-5172

Murfreesboro Office 

1500 Medical Center Parkway

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Phone: (615) 896-1986

Fax: (615) 896-8218

Winchester Office

200 South Jefferson St.

Federal Building Suite 311

Winchester, TN 37398

Phone: (931) 962-3180

Fax: (931) 962-3435

District 5 Rep. Andy Ogles (R)

Credit: U.S. Congress
Andy Ogles

   

Committee Assignments: Financial Services

Rep. Ogles' website

Click here to send an email

Twitter

Facebook

Washington, D.C. Office

151 Cannon House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

Phone: (202) 225-4311

Columbia District Office

22 Public Square

Suite 5

Columbia, TN 38401

Phone: (931) 777-2140

District 6 Rep. John Rose (R)

Credit: U.S. Congress
John Rose

  

Committee Assignments: Financial Services, Agriculture

Rep. Rose's website

Click here to send an email

Twitter

Facebook

Washington, D.C. Office

2238 Rayburn HOB

Washington, DC  20515

Phone: (202) 225-4231

Fax: (202) 225-6887

Cookeville District Office

321 East Spring Street

Suite 301

Cookeville, TN  38501

Phone: (931) 854-9430

Fax: (615) 206-8980

Gallatin District Office

355 North Belvedere Drive

Suite 308

Gallatin, TN  37066

Phone: (615) 206-8204

Fax: (615) 206-8980

District 7 Rep. Mark Green (R)

Credit: U.S. Congress

 

Committee Assignments: Homeland Security (Chairman), Foreign Affairs 

Rep. Green's website

Click here to send an email

Twitter

Facebook

Washington, D.C. Office

2446 Rayburn HOB

Washington, DC 20515

Phone: (202) 225-2811

Clarksville Office

128 N. Second St. Suite 104 

Clarksville, TN 37040 

Phone: (931) 266-4483

Franklin Office

305 Public Square Suite 212 

Franklin, TN 37064 

Phone: (629) 223-6050

District 8 Rep. David Kustoff (R)

Credit: U.S. Congress
David Kustoff

 

Committee Assignments: Ways and Means

Rep. Kustoff's website

Click here to send an email

Twitter

Facebook

Washington, D.C. Office

560 Cannon House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

Phone: (202) 225-4714

Dyersburg District Office

425 West Court St.

Dyersburg, TN 38024

Phone: (731) 412-1037

Memphis District Office

5900 Poplar Ave. Suite 202

Memphis, TN 38119

Phone: (901) 682-4422

Fax: (901) 682-8973

Jackson District Office

Ed Jones Federal Building

109 S. Highland Ave. Suite B-7

Jackson, TN 38301

Phone: (731) 423-4848

Fax: (731) 427-1537

Martin District Office

242 South Lindell Street

Martin, TN 38237

Phone: (731) 412-1043

District 9 Rep. Steve Cohen (D)

Credit: U.S. House Clerk's Office
Steve Cohen

 

Assigned Committees: Judiciary, Transportation and Infrastructure, Natural Resources, Helsinki Commission, Democratic Steering and Policy

Rep. Cohen's website

Click here to send an email

Twitter

Facebook

Washington, D.C. Office

2404 Rayburn HOB

Washington, DC 20515

Phone: (202) 225-3265

Fax: (202) 225-5663

Memphis Office

The Clifford Davis/Odell Horton Federal Building

167 North Main Street, Suite 369

Memphis, TN 38103

Phone: (901) 544-4131

Fax: (901) 544-4329

