Congressman Tim Burchett (R-TN) is known for expressing himself on social media.

And he took to Twitter on Wednesday to talk about how he would handle specific pay cuts: his own.

Representative Burchett's apparent bill and tweet come as Congress ponders a move that would give them a raise.

His idea also puts him at odds with fellow freshmen representatives, like House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who previously advocated for a congressional pay raise on multiple occasions while saying it "incentivizes the horrible kinds of legislative looting we saw in the GOP tax scam bill."

Ocasio-Cortez started that thread on Tuesday in response to a report that House Democrats had ditched part of a bill that would have reinstated cost-of-living increases for lawmakers which were thrown out after the economic crisis of 2009.

Congress has to make moves to balance a budget that funds the government by October 1.