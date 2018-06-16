Good news! You never have to worry about missing an episode of Inside Tennessee again.

You can catch up on the politics and issues facing East Tennessee any time you'd like by listening to the new Inside Tennessee podcast.

Here's everything you need to know:

What is a podcast? Well, technically a podcast is an audio file. But to make it simple, a podcast is basically internet-radio but on demand. For Inside Tennessee, it's the same show as on TV but just in audio form.

Where do I listen to the podcast? You can listen to the podcast by clicking here or by searching for Inside Tennessee in your podcast app on your iPhone.

What if I don't have iTunes? No worries! You can also listen to Inside Tennessee podcasts by clicking here.

When will we get more Inside Tennessee podcasts? A new podcast episode will be uploaded every Sunday.

Can I still watch Inside Tennessee on TV? You sure can! Tune in to Channel 10 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern every Sunday.

