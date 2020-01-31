NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For more than two centuries, Tennessee has been known as The Volunteer State. Yet, the nickname was never documented in state law.

That may change with House Bill 1562, which officially designates the state as "The Volunteer State." It was introduced by Representative Jason Zachary. The bill is headed to the House Calendar & Rules Committee to be scheduled for a vote in the House of Representatives.

A companion bill, Senate Bill 1552, already passed in the Senate.

RELATED: Proposed bill would protect bail, parole for people found with low levels of THC on drug tests

Tennessee earned the nickname during the War of 1812. The state was asked to send 1,500 troops to defend the lower Mississippi region. Instead, Tennessee sent 30,000 troops.

RELATED: Bill blog: What Tennessee lawmakers are talking about in 2020

Since then, the state was known as The Volunteer State.