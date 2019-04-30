NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill to toughen the penalty for those charged with hurting or killing children during a drive-by shooting has passed in both the Tennessee House and Senate.

The JaJuan Latham act passed the state House on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Senate moved to substitute their companion bill for the House bill -- which passed a senate vote. It will soon be heading to Governor Bill Lee's desk.

The bill is named in honor of a 12-year-old Knoxville who was killed by gunfire in 2016 while sitting in his father's car. Police said the the gang-related attack was actually targeting people attending a birthday party at Danny Mayfield Park.

The bill is sponsored in the house by Democratic Representative Rick Staples of Knoxville.

“JaJuan’s grandmother helped raise me growing up in Knoxville and I’m so grateful to the bipartisan efforts of my fellow Representatives and Governor Bill Lee. I hope this can begin to give the family some semblance of peace.” The bill is expected to be heard in the Senate later in the week.