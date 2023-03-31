Republican Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison supports gun restriction laws for some people

Rep. Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) told 10News that he's in favor of tougher background checks and supports judges having a way to stop someone from owning a gun.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Republican House Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison (R - Cosby) said he's in favor of laws making it more difficult for certain people to get a gun.

Faison said his son called him recently and asked if he was safe to go to school.

"That's rough, to hear your son say that," Faison said.

This comes after 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who was under doctor's care for an emotional disorder, shot and killed three children and three adults at a private Nashville school on Monday, March 28.

Faison told 10News he's in favor of tougher background checks.

"If you've been through a court of law, and the judge has declared that you're mentally unstable, you should never be able to pass a background check. You should not be able to buy a gun," Faison said.

Faison also supports judges having a way to stop someone from owning a gun.

"If there was a way a parent can say, 'we have an adult child living with us, we feel like they are a danger,' and be able to go in front of a judge independently of that child and say, 'hey, there's something going on here,'" Faison said.

Tennessee is one of the 31 states without red flag laws—or extreme risk laws.

These laws are meant to temporarily remove a gun from someone who is at risk of hurting themselves or others with a gun, or stop someone at risk from buying a weapon.

Representative Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) introduced a red flag bill in 2021 and 2022. It failed both years. She plans to reintroduce the bill during the General Assembly's second session.

Faison also said he wants to see more security in schools.

"They might be crazy, but they're not crazy enough to walk into where there's armed guards," Faison said.

Faison emphasized his support of the Second Amendment.