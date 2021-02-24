Joint resolution honoring Oak Ridge 85 introduced in TN House

The day would coincide with the city of Oak Ridge's celebration of the 85 students who desegregated Oak Ridge public schools in 1955.

TENNESSEE, USA — A House Joint Resolution was introduced into the Tennessee State House to name Sept. 6, 2021, as Oak Ridge-85 Students Day.

The day would coincide with the city of Oak Ridge's celebration of the 85 students from the Scarboro community who desegregated Oak Ridge public schools in 1955.

The Oak Ridge 85 were the first students to integrate public schools in Tennessee with their history-making steps into Oak Ridge High School and Robertsville Junior High School on Sept. 6, 1955.

This comes as the school district renamed its preschool to honor community leaders in Scarboro and added the Oak Ridge 85 to its middle and high school curriculum.