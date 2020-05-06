Judge orders Tennessee to offer vote-by-mail option to all 4.1 million registered voters due to coronavirus pandemic

Before the judge's ruling, those wishing to vote by mail had to meet at least one of 14 qualifications, including if you are over 60, living out of state or ill.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee court has ordered Tennessee to offer a vote-by-mail option to all 4.1 million registered voters due to coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the judge's ruling, those wishing to vote by mail had to meet at least one of 14 qualifications, including if you are over 60 years old, living out of state, or very ill.

The Court’s order has taken this important decision away from Tennessee’s state and county election experts and unnecessarily risks voter confusion, potential voter fraud, and election disruption.

The decision made Thursday night removes this barrier through the entire 2020 election calendar.

You can request an absentee ballot through July 30.

Election day is Aug. 6.