Juneteenth now an official state holiday in Tennessee

Governor Bill Lee signed a law declaring Juneteenth as a state holiday on May 5. Juneteenth was previously recognized as a "Day of Observance."

On May 5, Governor Bill Lee signed a bill into a law that would recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday. The law will take effect this June and all state offices will close on June 19th to celebrate the holiday.

Juneteenth was previously recognized only as a "Day of Observance" in Tennessee. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day, commemorates the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved African Americans in the United States.