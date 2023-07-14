Federal judge overturns his own injunction blocking Kentucky's gender-affirming care ban

"It is not the final word," the ACLU said in a statement. "We remain optimistic that with a full briefing, we will achieve a positive result."

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A federal judge in Louisville has just overturned his own injunction against parts of Kentucky's Senate Bill 150, which temporarily halted them from going into effect last month

Two weeks ago, Judge David Hale granted an injunction blocking the provision of the bill that bans necessary gender-affirming care for transgender children throughout the Commonwealth. It was set to take effect on June 29.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which is representing families of trans youth in Kentucky, made the request in late May. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron then appealed Hale's ruling.

On Friday, Hale sided with Cameron based on a precedent set by a similar case in Tennessee where an appellate court allowed the Tennessee law banning gender-affirming care to go into effect.

In a statement, Cameron called the ruling a "win for parents and children." He said he is grateful to the court for doing what he says the law requires.

This means Kentucky's ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth is now in effect, according to the ACLU.

“While we strongly disagree with this opinion, it is only in effect while our appeal is pending in front of the Sixth Circuit,” said Corey Shapiro, legal director for the ACLU of Kentucky. “It is not the final word, and we remain optimistic that with a full briefing, we will achieve a positive result.”

In a statement on social media, Governor Andy Beshear said "hatred and division only makes us weaker."

"Love, kindness and acceptance bring us closer together and make us stronger," he continued. "Let's do what's right and lead with love, Kentucky."

This is a developing story.

