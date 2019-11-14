Nine days after the election, Kentucky governor Matt Bevin has conceded the race to Democrat Andy Beshear and will not contest the results.

Election officials across Kentucky on Thursday double-checked vote totals of the Election Day count that showed Bevin trailing by more than 5,000 votes.

Bevin asked for a recanvass of the votes, which was held Wednesday. A recanvass is a check of the vote count to ensure the results were added correctly. It’s not a recount, meaning county officials have not been checking individual ballots.

By midday, Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said results had been reported from 78 of the state’s 120 counties. So far, the vote totals for Bevin and Beshear had not changed. The only change in vote counts — as certified by local elections boards — affected a write-in candidate, Grimes said. Statewide recanvass results were expected later Thursday.

Grimes, a Democrat, invited incoming Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, to join her in overseeing the recanvass. Adams told reporters that he was “very satisfied” with the process.

“I especially want to reassure supporters of the governor — I’m one of them — this is being done correctly and by the book,” Adams told reporters.

Bevin, an ally of President Donald Trump, insisted on this process even though he was under no illusions that the recanvass would change anything.

“There might be some adjustment, but it usually may be a number moves up and a number moves down,” he told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday. “But it’s not likely to be a material change.”

Bevin’s options after the recanvass could have included contesting the election, which could put the outcome in the hands of the GOP-led legislature.

Last week’s election results showed Bevin trailing Beshear by more than 5,000 votes out of more than 1.4 million cast, for a lead of less than 0.4 percentage points.