Kentucky lawmakers filing bills to legalize marijuana for medical, recreational use

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The legalization of marijuana is a highly controversial topic and some Kentucky lawmakers are unveiling bills that would legalize it in the state.

On Thursday, Democratic Senators and Representatives held a press conference on legislation they intend to file that would legalize marijuana in Kentucky for both medical and recreational purposes.

For years, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have tried to pass bills regulating marijuana, either for medicinal or recreational use. In 2020, the Kentucky House of Representatives voted to legalize medical marijuana in a historic move, but that push ended when the pandemic began.

While this bill has support from some legislators, many Kentuckians have also said they are strongly in favor of medical marijuana. A 2020 poll from Kentucky Health Issues said nine people out of ten believe it should be legal. That's a jump in support from 78% in 2012.

In November, Representative Nima Kulkarni of Louisville pre-filed bills to make recreational marijuana legal for Kentucky adults 21 years old and older.