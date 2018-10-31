Knox County Commission

Knox County has 11 commissioners representing nine districts. Two of the commissioners represent the county at large.

Commissioners hold a public meeting once each month near the end of each month at 5 p.m. at the City County Building at 400 West Main Street to hear public forum discussion, vote for resolutions on the planning agenda, and discuss zoning requests and appeals.

Occasionally, a special session will be called in order to discuss and vote on urgent issues.

Knox County residents can reach out to their commissioner by email at commission@knoxcounty.org.

Below you can watch interviews anchor John Becker conducted with Knox County leaders. More interviews will be added into November after they air each evening on Fox 43 News at 6:30.

Knoxville City Council

The City of Knoxville has nine councilmembers representing six districts. Three members of the council represent the city at large.

The council generally meets every other week at 6 p.m. in the Main Assembly Room of the City County Building at 400 West Main Street. Much like the county, they discuss and vote on ordinances/resolutions, hear zoning matters, and hold a public forum.

The general session meetings are broadcast live on Community Television of Knoxville.

Knoxville residents can reach out to their councilmembers individually at this link.

Below you can watch interviews anchor John Becker conducted with Knoxville leaders. More interviews will be added into November after they air each evening on Fox 43 News at 6:30.

© 2018 WBIR