KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Attorney General Charme Allen is helping Tennessee lawmakers advance a bill helping victims of domestic violence.

The bill would amend laws meant to prevent witnesses from being coerced in trials by extending it to victims of domestic violence. It would make it a Class A misdemeanor for defendants to try and persuade domestic violence victims to testify falsely, withhold testimony, or otherwise try to convince them from showing up in court.

Allen testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which later voted 9-0 to recommend it for passage.

"What the defendants will do is call the victims from jail and say things like, 'I love you. This won't happen again. Please don't follow through with this. If you don't show up to court, and this gets dropped, I won't hit you again. If you don't show up to court, I profess to love you forever.' That type of thing," Allen said.

The bill is currently in the House's Criminal Justice subcommittee calendar for action on March 13. It will still need to pass a vote in both the full House and Senate before heading to the governor's desk.

