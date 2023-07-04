Here's how East TN lawmakers voted on Rep. Gloria Johnson expulsion resolution

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, three Tennessee lawmakers faced votes that would have expelled them from the House of Representatives. Two of those lawmakers were expelled — Rep. Justin Jones (D - Nashville) and Rep. Justin Pearson (D - Memphis).
The other one, Rep. Gloria Johnson (D - Knoxville), kept her seat by a single vote.
"What is my crime, sir? You continue to ask this question. I think we've been through it over and over and over. I came to the well, and I stood with my colleagues," she said. "If you keep asking it, you're going to keep getting the same answer."
She stood with the other lawmakers during a protest advocating for gun restrictions after three children and three adults were killed in a school shooting in Nashville. They approached the "well" in the House of Representatives chamber and spoke. One lawmaker displayed a sign, and another used a megaphone.
Johnson previously said that the megaphone was used because all three expected to have their microphones cut off, which had frequently happened in the past during debates.
"My colleague is right, today does not look anything like any other day in the legislature with all these cameras from across the world, and this is great," she said. "Maybe if they were here, maybe my colleagues would have had a chance to speak from their desks."
The Knox County delegation in the state House includes six people. Below are how they voted. Some lawmakers also gave statements explaining their votes.
- Representative Jason Zachary (R - Knoxville): Voted to expel
Last week, three democrats abused their positions as elected officials by taking over the House of Representatives in between bill presentations. They led a protest and incited a crowd using bull horns and signs during House proceedings. Never in our state’s history has any member of the General Assembly so blatantly disrespected their fellow colleagues, while admittedly violating decorum and breaking House Rules. By doing so, they attempted to silence the voices of every other elected representative and their constituents by halting the important work of the House of Representatives. I voted to expel all three members because of their clear violation of House rules, as well as state law (TCA 39-17-306).
- Representative Elaine Davis (R - Knoxville): Voted to expel
After careful thought and deliberation, it was clear to me that expulsion was necessary. What happened last week on the House floor was unprecedented and simply unacceptable. We cannot allow any lawmaker to take control of a meeting and lead a protest like they did. Protecting our students is not a partisan issue, and I was proud to vote in favor of legislation on Thursday that will significantly strengthen safety at public and private schools across Tennessee. My colleagues and I will continue to focus on additional ways to further increase school safety and ensure students are protected across our state.
- Representative Justin Lafferty (R - Knoxville): Voted to expel
"Because anyone that incites hundreds and hundreds of people to curse and threaten others is not suited for the honor of being called Representative."
- Representative Dave Wright (R - Corryton): Voted to expel
- Representative Michele Carringer (R - Knoxville): Voted to expel
- Representative Sam McKenzie (D - Knoxville): Voted not to expel
The world saw what happened yesterday. We had three people, three of our members of the Democratic Party inappropriately indicted. And I'm glad Knox County partner, Gloria Johnson, and the fact that she was was was not convicted because this was a kangaroo court. But the optics. The world saw the optics, I don't have to say a word about the fact that our two young African American brothers were unfairly prosecuted with inflammatory evidence introduced inappropriately, but they handled themselves like true champions. They answered every question. Every person that interrogated them on the other side were lawyers.
To me, it's a horrific indictment on the Tennessee GOP and they ought to be ashamed of themselves. And the fact that they continue to keep their foot on the accelerator when they knew the world was watching really just shows that this Republican Party has sunk to new lows. I'm from East Tennessee, we need more Howard Baker-type Republicans that says, 'The guy on the other side just might be right.' We're right this time. They're wrong.
These two men, I have every confidence that their counties and metropolitan areas are going to send them back. They're going to bring them back here. And my charge to this establishment is to seat them immediately. The people voted for them, and they need to take their rightful positions back.