Here's how East TN lawmakers voted on Rep. Gloria Johnson expulsion resolution

All but one member of the Knox County delegation voted to expel Rep. Gloria Johnson (D - Knoxville). They were divided along party lines.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, three Tennessee lawmakers faced votes that would have expelled them from the House of Representatives. Two of those lawmakers were expelled — Rep. Justin Jones (D - Nashville) and Rep. Justin Pearson (D - Memphis).

The other one, Rep. Gloria Johnson (D - Knoxville), kept her seat by a single vote.

"What is my crime, sir? You continue to ask this question. I think we've been through it over and over and over. I came to the well, and I stood with my colleagues," she said. "If you keep asking it, you're going to keep getting the same answer."

She stood with the other lawmakers during a protest advocating for gun restrictions after three children and three adults were killed in a school shooting in Nashville. They approached the "well" in the House of Representatives chamber and spoke. One lawmaker displayed a sign, and another used a megaphone.

Johnson previously said that the megaphone was used because all three expected to have their microphones cut off, which had frequently happened in the past during debates.

"My colleague is right, today does not look anything like any other day in the legislature with all these cameras from across the world, and this is great," she said. "Maybe if they were here, maybe my colleagues would have had a chance to speak from their desks."

The Knox County delegation in the state House includes six people. Below are how they voted. Some lawmakers also gave statements explaining their votes.