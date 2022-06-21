Knox Co. Commission to discuss development plan appeals, increasing penalties for selling alcohol to minors

The Knox County Commission is not expected to vote on the proposals during their work session meeting.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Commission is expected to meet Tuesday for a work session, where they will discuss several items related to zoning, development and school security.

First, they are expected to honor the former Superintendent of Knox County Schools, Bob Thomas, as he retires from the school system. Then, they will continue a discussion involving KCS with a resolution to give school security officers pre-funded cards to purchase required uniforms.

Then, they will consider whether to approve an agreement to provide music therapy services for students with an individualized educational plan through Knoxville Music Therapy.

They will also discuss a contract with Central Technologies that will continue giving school security officers body-worn cameras through June 30, 2023. The contract can be extended annually for 4 years and will cost around $205,293.

Commissioners will discuss whether they should increase the penalties people could face for selling alcohol to minors. The ordinance would increase the penalty of the first offense to $1,000, the second offense to $1,500 and the third offense to $2,000.

The fourth time someone is found to be selling alcohol to minors, they can face losing their license to sell alcohol.

One of the most significant aspects of Tuesday's meeting is expected to be an ordinance that would change how people can appeal decisions related to developments in their area.

Instead of appealing development plans to the Board of Zoning and Appeals, people would need to take their issues directly to Chancery Court. There, they would need to make their case about why proposed developments would harm them and the court would need to decide whether their appeal is valid.

According to a report from Knoxville-Knox County Planning, around 69% of appeals ended before the board since 2008. The rest went further to court.

They also said that in the last 15 years, the board has affirmed the planning commission's decision when it comes to development plans. Most other times, they modified the plans and only overruled the planning commission twice.

On Tuesday, the County Commission is also expected to address proposals to change the board overseeing the Knox County Sheriff's Office's merit system for employees.

They include expanding the board to seven members, with the majority of members from the Knox County Commission. Board members also would not be able to be an employee of KCSO or the Knoxville Police Department for at least 10 years, to avoid possible conflicts of interest.