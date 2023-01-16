Knox Co. Commission to discuss incident involving KCSO at McAlister's & Belltown development during Tuesday meeting

Knox County Commission will also consider a resolution asking state leaders to build a new highway bypass around Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In early January, on agenda committee set the final agenda for the Knox County Commission's Jan. 17 work session meeting. There, they may discuss several different topics including rezoning for a large development between Powell and Karns.

The commission may also discuss a November incident involving three Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies at a McAlister's Deli. The incident received a lot of attention after the KCSO spokesperson said the 15-year-old cashier refused to serve the deputies.

The mother of the server, who is the mother of Anthony Thompson Jr. who was shot by Knoxville police officers in 2021 in Austin-East High School, called KCSO's comments untrue and said the cashier was nearing the end of her shift and went to ask a co-worker for help. The 15-year-old was later fired from the store over the incident.

The cashier later spoke about the incident during a commission meeting, saying that she lost her first job and "watched my name and character be drug through the mud and destroyed via social media because of Kimberly Glenn, a communications director for Knox County Sheriff's Office who failed to do her job accurately and has yet to face the consequences of her actions."

Commissioner Dasha Lundy called for the commission to discuss the incident.

They will also discuss whether to approve the Belltown Planned Development Preliminary Plan. The Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission voted to conditionally approve the plan in December.

As part of the plan, developers would need to pay for improvements to West Emory Road, such as building a traffic light and they would also need to build crosswalks and turn lanes into the development. Developers would also need to limit the density of Belltown to no more than 1,200 residential units in most areas.

It would be built on more than 300 acres located between Karns and Powell, spilling over into Anderson County The plans say most of the space would be used by single-family homes, on the northern side of West Emory Road.

On the southern side, Belltown would have around 93 acres made up of a mix of townhomes, multi-family apartments, commercial space and a park. The park would be around 40 acres large and would be turned over to Knox County for its management after the Legacy Parks Foundation develops trails and a kayak launch, according to reports.

Developers would need to deed the public park for the foundation, or similar non-profit, before the Final Play for the first phase of the development is certified.

Commissioner Druvilla Stills also asked the Knox County Commission to consider a resolution that would encourage the Tennessee Department of Transportation and state legislators to start working on a new highway bypass around Knoxville.

The commission will not vote on any of the proposals when they meet on Tuesday, since it is a work session meeting. They will discuss the items and then vote on them during their regular session meeting.

They will also consider a resolution to recognize "January as Right to Life Month in Knox County and honor the efforts of the Right to Life movement." It is also explicitly meant to encourage anti-abortion treatment advocates to continue their efforts.

The resolutions said anti-abortion advocates acknowledge Jan. 22, the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, as "National Sanctity of Human Life Day."