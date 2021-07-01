Knox County Sheriff offering 4-hour sessions on new constitutional carry law

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said that attendees will learn about what they can and can't do at the sessions.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Hundreds of new laws are going into effect on July 1 across Tennessee, and one of them involves people's right to carry firearms. The new "constitutional carry" law will allow people who can legally own a gun to carry one without a permit.

However, the law can get confusing for some gun owners as many start wondering if there are specific places where nobody is allowed to carry guns, or what they should do if they are stopped by police while carrying a firearm.

So, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler is stepping in to help people understand how to legally and safely carry firearms. He announced that the sheriff's office will offer 4-hour informative sessions about the new law on the last Saturday of each month at the Knox County Sheriff's Office Regional Training Academy.

"While I support our right to bear arms, I also believe doing so comes with great responsibility," Spangler said in a release. "Therefore, I want to provide the citizens of Knox County with every resource available, to ensure they can carry a weapon under the New Law both safely and responsibly."

The sessions are limited to 50 participants, according to officials. Registration information will be on the sheriff's website and on its social media pages soon, according to officials.

Attendees will also also be given information on additional firearm classes available in the area if they want to have hands-on training with guns.