KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville is preparing to elect a new mayor for the first time in eight years, and there are six candidates competing for the job. We've talked to all of them over the course of the last several weeks. You can watch every one of those videos here, but here's where the candidates say they stand on the big issues.

Note: these responses may be edited for brevity and clarity.

What’s your top priority?

Eddie Mannis: One of my top priorities will be focusing on economic development and job growth. Nothing really works in a city unless you have economic development and job growth. I think we need to focus on that and recruit companies to come in from the outside, but do a better job of taking care of entrepreneurs that we have here. And we we will place an intentional focus on minority entrepreneurship, female entrepreneurs and veteran-owned businesses.

Indya Kincannon: My biggest priority will be affordable housing, and that's not just my priority, that's the priority I hear when I'm talking to people all around the city. I hope to work on that in two ways. One is continue Mayor Rogero's work on bridging the financing gap for project developers who want to build new low-income and affordable housing. But the other side, which is just as important, is workforce development. With my background in education, I'm hoping to connect young people to workforce development opportunities, training, apprenticeships... So instead of earning minimum wage and no benefits, they can have a decent job with decent benefits and then housing will be more affordable.

Marshall Stair: I think two things. First, public safety is job number one for the city. We've got challenges for the police department. We're working to get a state-of-art facility. I supported the move to the old St. Mary's site in North Knoxville. And then also getting our numbers up to full strength. They're down, we've had challenges recruiting. And so that's, I think, job number one. To provide that safety that city residents expect is a top priority. The other thing is affordable housing and homelessness. They go together. We've taken action the last three years on [city] council, creating a fund, getting some more units in the pipeline, but I think more needs to be done there, on both fronts. We need to work with the state to get them back involved in the homeless issue. There's people with really serious problems and they need long-term care. We need those state resources to help those individuals.

Michael Andrews: One of the things that everybody's been concerned about has been Recode [Knoxville]. My whole thing with that is making sure that everybody is heard and that it works for everybody. My other priority is the support system for our school system. As the city mayor, we don't really deal directly with the school system, but what we can do is invest into mentoring and tutoring and life skill programs.

Calvin Skinner: When I think about the grandmother who is paying $700 rent, on top of $1,000 KUB bill... We've got to talk about affordable housing, but we must talk about affordable living. These sort of rates, there's no way, especially for those on a fixed income, they can live and sustain and thrive. I also think about jobs and job readiness. How are we preparing not only young people, but people who are chronically-unemployed, for 21st century jobs. Those are the priorities that I know this city has to tackle.

Fletcher Burkhardt: Beginning a marketing strategy for the city to create revenue. Getting more businesses to locate here and increasing tourism. Changing the status quo. This answer was given over the phone, so it is paraphrased.

What’s the biggest challenge for the city of Knoxville?

Eddie Mannis: I think Recode [Knoxville] might be one of the biggest challenges right now, whether that gets passed before the next administration. And the opioid crisis. Crime and the opioid crisis will be big challenges for the city of Knoxville.

Indya Kincannon: I think housing and affordable housing is, and it's all connected to economic development. My job as mayor is to connect families to opportunities, and that includes housing and economic opportunities and training, as well.

Marshall Stair: What my campaign is about is making sure success is felt by everyone.The city is doing well, but there are still a lot people who don't feel it. So that is, I think, the biggest challenge, making sure that we are all benefiting from the progress the city has made. We do that by addressing problems like affordable housing and homelessness, but also stick to the basics. Make sure we're building quality roads, make sure we're building sidewalks in neighborhoods. We've talked about public safety. If we are doing our services in a top-notch way, the people are going to know it.

Fletcher Burkhardt: The answer to homelessness and affordable housing. This answer was given over the phone, so it is paraphrased.

Michael Andrews: The biggest issue I see making sure everybody is included in the decisions of Knoxville. I would set up community based subcommittees so I could meet with them, so the communities would have voice. This answer was given over the phone, so it is paraphrased.

Calvin Skinner: Affordable living and housing. People having access to utilities at a low cost. Just the rising cost of living. 20% of our residents are in poverty, and we’ve got to figure out a way to reduce that. We need to mobilize all I can in my administration to help the least among us. This answer was given over the phone, so it is paraphrased.

Do you support a minor league baseball stadium coming to downtown Knoxville?

Eddie Mannis: I'm very supportive of baseball. I think a baseball stadium would be an amazing asset. I really want it to be more of a multipurpose kind of thing and not just strictly for baseball.

Indya Kincannon: I'm a big sports fan in general, but I think that for any project that the city is going to put public funds in, we have to show to ourselves and the community that the community benefit is going to exceed the community cost. So if we can show that, I'm more than happy to move forward.

Fletcher Burkhardt: I think almost everyone remembers growing up going to those games.I believe that the amount of people it can bring here is worth it. We need something, because right now all we have is football, because we've lost all of our other things like Boomsday. We've even lost Destination Imagination. I would love to see the baseball team come back. Besides in that area, sports teams offer a lot of after-school programs, summer programs. More youth opportunities are also really beneficial to our city... It's the responsibility of the city to create the revenue to pay for those things.

Do you support the Urban Wilderness gateway project?

Eddie Mannis: I think the Urban Wilderness is an amazing asset and a tremendous draw to Knoxville and East Tennessee...I think Phase One is already underway and I haven't really reviewed phase two or three. But I would be in support of moving forward enhancing the Urban Wildnerness.

Indya Kincannon: I'm a big supporter of the Urban Wildnerness and I want to continue it. I think it's a boon to our economy and a boon to our health... It would connect the Urban Wilderness to the east side and Morningside Park and to downtown. So I think it's a real exciting idea, and I would love to work on that plan and make it happen.

Fletcher Burkhardt: I think that community really enjoys that being there, and I also think we can leverage that to get some visitors into our city. From downtown, in about five minutes, you can be in the Urban Wilderness, so I think we have something for everyone here.

Do you support KPD’s move from just east of downtown to North Knoxville?

Eddie Mannis: I would love to consider a precinct model. I've had a lot of positive feedback from the community and from KPD, some officers that are very supportive of the precinct model. [In that model], you actually put officers out in the communities. I think there's a great opportunity there to look at a new way of doing policing and building relationships in the communities and giving ownership of those communities to the police officers in that precinct.

Indya Kincannon: I wish it was still a hospital, but since it can't be a hospital, KPD and KFD need new headquarters. The old building is no longer working. And North Knoxville deserves to have a good, vital part of the community be there.

Fletcher Burkhardt: Sadly, no. I think that originally it was budgeted at $40 million, I think that it's going to cost upwards of 60, 70, 80 million. And that location is too perfect for us to have a mental health facility. Also it would be a great location for affordable housing units... I think they do need a new headquarters.But I think for the price, we could build a standalone building for way cheaper than 60, 70, $80 million.

What's your plan for affordable housing in the city?

Eddie Mannis: I definitely expect my administration to continue with Mayor Rogero's approach to affordable housing and continuing the affordable housing trust fund. But also designating a committee to really look into those challenges as well.

Indya Kincannon: It's a good thing that a lot of people want to live in Knoxville, but what that means is there's more competition for the available apartments, so I support the provision of more, the greater supply of housing, through the affordable housing trust fund, which can close funding gaps for private developers who are funding that. And I also want to help out on the demand side, build up people's skill levels. So instead of working two part-time jobs at minimum wage, they can work one full-time job with benefits.

Marshall Stair: It's what we have been doing since I've been on [City] Council. We've put $8 million in over the last three years, and that's leveraged private investment. It's resulted in over 500 affordable housing units in the pipeline.I think we need to continue that program, create a funding source for it, and then also I would create an oversight board to look at where our needs are, what neighborhoods are becoming unaffordable and what the needs are for the community.

What's your plan for dealing with homelessness in Knoxville?

Eddie Mannis: Homelessness is a major challenge here, and I think we should continue to treat our homeless with respect and compassion, but I think we have to make progress. I think we have two things to really focus on. Homelessness is a big challenge, so I think we need to focus on our homeless veterans first and make sure we do not have a veteran that is homeless and living on our streets. And then, on the other side, focusing on those individuals who have aged out of foster care. The fact that an 18 or 19 year old may be dropped off on the steps of KARM. They're on their way towards homelessness for who knows how long. It's hacking our homeless challenge on both ends of that and then working toward the middle, we can make progress.

Indya Kincannon: It's a really big issue and a growing problem. People in Knoxville have a big heart and they want to help. I have some thoughts on that, too. I think we need to first and foremost treat our neighbors experiencing homelessness as people who deserve a house and a place to live that is safe and secure. I support the 'housing first' strategy and I also support more permanent supportive housing. Minvilla Manor and Flenniken Landing, which are wonderful public-private partnerships, are really working, and we need another facility similar to that.

Marshall Stair: This is a big issue that's on everybody's mind. It used to be a downtown-centric problem. What we're seeing is it's everywhere, from Fountain City to South Knoxville. It's an issue all across the city. It starts with keeping people in their homes. We're seeing more females homeless, more families homeless. Affordable housing, that's part of it. And also being more aggressive, getting out in the population to get them a path to housing. A lot of the population, they're resistant. They're not banging down the doors to find help, whether it's for substance abuse or for mental health issues. So we're going to have to go out, get the help to them that they need, get them on a path to help their challenges. I think we've got to get the state back involved. They used to be very involved running Lakeshore. Some of these people are going to need serious care for the long-term. We need the state to help out and address those problems.

What should the mayor's role in economic development be?

Eddie Mannis: Economic development and job growth are vital to the city of Knoxville, and I think the mayor leads that opportunity. So really going out and recruiting companies to come here to stimulate our economy. But not only working with companies to come here, really working with our bright minds, our entrepreneurs who are already here and working with the University of Tennessee and the Anderson School of Entrepreneurship, growing those people here, saying 'stay here and let us help you grow your company here.'

Indya Kincannon: I watched your interview with Governor Haslam last week and he mentioned, and I totally agree, that the mayor's job is to be economic developer in chief, and I certainly want to play that role. That means making sure we have a highly-educated workforce, making sure I, as mayor, am selling the city of Knoxville and the region of East Tennessee, in partnership with colleagues around the region, in partnership with the chamber, and supporting small businesses, large businesses and everything in between.

Marshall Stair: I think we do a good job of recruiting manufacturing jobs. We've got to continue that. We've got to do better at recruiting office jobs. I think that's where the city of Knoxville has a distinct advantage. We have a vibrant city, and I don't think it's an accident that Regal and Tombras moved downtown. We need to be actively recruiting those good jobs, and that will help deal with the affordable housing problem. If people have better incomes, they'll be able to afford the housing in the area.

Note: these interviews are still being conducted, so every candidate has not yet had the opportunity to answer every question. We will keep adding to this list.