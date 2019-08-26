KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Don't expect a lot of movement Tuesday in the Knoxville City Council races.

Among the four council races on the ballot, only one will see the field of candidates narrow.

The At-Large C seat features five candidates: Amy Midis; Amelia Parker; Hubert Smith; Bob Thomas; and David Williams. After Tuesday, only two of the five will be on the Nov. 5 ballot.

This race was tight for the top three. With the final results in, Amelia Parker was the top vote-getter with 29.17% of the vote. Amy Midis came in a close second, with 28.68%, and Bob Thomas finished third with 27.22%.

Only 322 votes separated first from third place.

Parker and Midis will move on to the general election.

Also on Tuesday's ballot -- and moving on to the Nov. 5 race -- are candidates for At-Large A and At-Large B council seats and the District 5 council seat.

Vying for the At-Large A seat are Lynne Fugate and Charles Lomax.

Vying for the At-Large B seat are David Hayes and Janet Testerman.

Vying for the District 5 seat, which covers North Knoxville, are Charles Al-Bawi and Charles Thomas.

At-large races are open to all city of Knoxville voters.

For the primary, only District 5 voters will take part in that race. In the regular Nov. 5 election, all city of Knoxville voters will have a chance to vote.

Also on the ballot Tuesday: longtime Municipal Court Judge John Rosson. He has no competition.