Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon announces she is seeking reelection in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon announced on Wednesday she will be seeking reelection.
Kincannon said she consulted with her supporters, friends and family before making the decision. Kincannon said she will formally kick her campaign off on Nov. 17.
“Although I’m incredibly proud of what my administration has delivered for Knoxville thus far, I’m running for a second term because there is still much work to be done. Together we can continue to build a city that works for ALL Knoxvillians, one that is well positioned for the boundless future growth and innovation I know we’re capable of," she said.
Elections in the city of Knoxville are held in odd-numbered years. In 2023, people in the city will vote in the Knoxville mayoral election, as well as four city council seats and a municipal judge. Three of the city council elections are for at-large seats, and the other is for North Knoxville's Fifth District seat currently held by Charles Thomas.
2023 Knoxville Primary Election
- Monday, March 20, 2023 - First day to pick up a nominating petition from the KCEC office
- Thursday, May 18, 2023, at NOON - Candidate Qualifying Deadline
- Thursday, May 25, 2023, at NOON - Candidate Withdrawal Deadline
- Wednesday, May 31, 2023 - First day to request an absentee ballot
- Monday, July 31, 2023 - Final day to register to vote before election
- Wednesday, August 9, 2023 - First day of early voting period
- Tuesday, August 22, 202 - Final day to request an absentee ballot
- Thursday, August 24, 2023 - Final day of early voting period
- Tuesday, August 29, 2023 - Election Day
2023 General Election
- Wednesday, August 9, 2023 - First day to request an absentee ballot
- Tuesday, October 10, 2023 - Final day to register to vote before election
- Wednesday, October 18, 2023 - First day of early voting period
- Tuesday, October 31, 2023 - Final day to request an absentee ballot
- Thursday, November 2, 2023 - Final day of early voting period
- Tuesday, November 7, 2023 - Election Day