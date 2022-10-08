Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon announces she is seeking reelection in 2023

Kincannon is seeking a second four-year term as Knoxville's mayor in the upcoming Nov. 2023 city election.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon announced on Wednesday she will be seeking reelection.

Kincannon said she consulted with her supporters, friends and family before making the decision. Kincannon said she will formally kick her campaign off on Nov. 17.

“Although I’m incredibly proud of what my administration has delivered for Knoxville thus far, I’m running for a second term because there is still much work to be done. Together we can continue to build a city that works for ALL Knoxvillians, one that is well positioned for the boundless future growth and innovation I know we’re capable of," she said.

Elections in the city of Knoxville are held in odd-numbered years. In 2023, people in the city will vote in the Knoxville mayoral election, as well as four city council seats and a municipal judge. Three of the city council elections are for at-large seats, and the other is for North Knoxville's Fifth District seat currently held by Charles Thomas.

2023 Knoxville Primary Election

Monday, March 20, 2023 - First day to pick up a nominating petition from the KCEC office

Thursday, May 18, 2023, at NOON - Candidate Qualifying Deadline

Thursday, May 25, 2023, at NOON - Candidate Withdrawal Deadline

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 - First day to request an absentee ballot

Monday, July 31, 2023 - Final day to register to vote before election

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 - First day of early voting period

Tuesday, August 22, 202 - Final day to request an absentee ballot

Thursday, August 24, 2023 - Final day of early voting period

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 - Election Day



2023 General Election