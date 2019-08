KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero has joined more than 200 other mayors in a push for gun safety legislation.

She has signed a letter asking the U.S. Senate to adopt stricter gun background check measures already passed in the house.

The mayor released a statement saying in part:

"The tragic events in El Paso and my former hometown of Dayton are the latest reminders that we need Washington to act."