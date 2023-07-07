Knoxville mayoral candidate disqualified for failing to meet residency requirement

Burak Er hasn't lived in the city long enough to qualify under the city charter, according to Chris Davis, county elections administrator.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — City of Knoxville mayoral candidate Burak Er has been disqualified because he didn't meet a residency requirement.

Candidates under the city charter must have lived in the city a year at petition filing time, said Knox County Elections Administrator Chris Davis.

Er, who has operated a Knoxville business for years and taken part in Knoxville civic activities for years, established residency in April of this year in West Knoxville, Davis said. Until then he'd been living in Knox County and took part in November's election as a Knox County resident, Davis said.

"I had to follow the law when it was brought to my attention," Davis said Friday.

Er alerted Davis a few days after submitting his petition in May that he might not have met the qualification requirement when he filed his documents, Davis said.

Er addressed the Knox County Election Commission on Thursday when they met, but the commission is obliged to follow the law and couldn't allow him to remain on the city ballot.

The city primary is Tuesday, Aug. 29. The general election is in November.

Mayor Indya Kincannon is running for another four years.

Others on the ballot who have qualified are Jeff Talman, R.C. Lawhorn and Constance Every.