KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The field of five Knoxville mayoral candidates narrowed to two after Tuesday's primary election.

Businessman Eddie Mannis and former school board member Indya Kincannon were the top two vote-getters in the race. Both have worked for current Mayor Madeline Rogero, who is finishing her second and final term.

They will face off in the general election in November.

On the day after their victories, 10News asked them both a series of questions about several important issues and their next steps:

So where does your campaign go from here?

MANNIS: “We’re just going to work hard. I think it’s important to really continue to get people to understand the importance of voting. It’s a privilege that we have, and we’re going to hit the ground running. We may take a little time off today and kind of rest a little bit, but we have a lot of work to do. It’s 77 days, and we have a lot of work to do, and we’re going to work hard.”

KINCANNON: “Well we have 70 days to work really hard and listen to people across the city and get out there and knock on doors and share our thoughts on how we can move forward together. I think the people of Knoxville really want to embrace our economic growth but also protect our quality of life so I want to share that message with people and listen to their ideas on how best we can do it.”

What would you say to people who didn’t vote for you in the primary, but you’re hoping to get their vote in November?

MANNIS: “I will continue the message that economic development, job growth is important. Knoxville is a great city but Knoxville has a lot of opportunities and a lot of challenges and I think I am best equipped for that job from my public and private sector experience both. So I will be ready on day one to lead the city of Knoxville. I think that’s going to be important. Experience matters, and that’s what we’ve really tried to convey throughout this entire campaign. So I am ready for the job, and I’m going to work hard to do everything possible to get there.”

KINCANNON: “I would say, ‘Let’s talk.’ Let’s talk and I’d love to earn their support.”

What sets you apart from your opponent?

MANNIS: “Being 34 years as a private business owner, and then two years serving as deputy mayor and chief operating officer for the city of Knoxville. I was in the department there where everything moving within the city of Knoxville reported to me, including budget and finance. I’ve said Knoxville is not a training ground. The city of Knoxville, the mayor’s office is not a training ground, and I think that I’ve demonstrated throughout the years that it’s important as mayor to have the mind of a CEO and heart of a social worker. And I’ve demonstrated through my philanthropic efforts, you know HonorAir and those things, that I do have the mind of a CEO but I also am compassionate and [have] the heart of a social worker.”

KINCANNON: “I think the biggest single distinction is my public sector leadership experience. When you lead in the public sector like I did on the school board for 10 years, three as chair, you have to be transparent, you have to be accountable to the public, and you have to be able to collaborate and make good things happen by finding common ground. And I have a strong track record of doing that.”

Where do you stand on the Knoxville Police Department and body cameras?

MANNIS: “It’s certainly something I would like to have a conversation with KPD about. I don’t think there’s a problem with police body cams. I would be in support of that, but I would want to sit down with them and understand it from both perspectives. But I would certainly be in favor of body cams.

KINCANNON: “I support the use of body cameras. I’d like to work with KPD when I’m mayor to maybe do a pilot or test phase to see how it works, but it’s worked well in other cities. The nice thing about body cameras is it protects the public from potential abuse or misbehaviors by police but it also protects the police officers from false accusations, so I think it can be a good tool for accountability but not a panacea.

What would you plan to do to address homelessness?

MANNIS: “We need to work toward that challenge, and I look at it, as it is a bigger challenge for us. I think focusing on homeless veterans, making sure that homeless veterans are off the streets. They served our country, and they really need to have some place to go. And then those individuals aging out of foster care, you know 18- and 19-year-olds, and without a place to go, they’re taken to the doorstep of KARM. That’s where they are. We do have a lot of work to do on that, but we can make progress.”

KINCANNON: “I agree that homelessness is a huge issue. I support the ‘Housing First’ approach to preventing and ending homelessness. Give people a roof over their heads and then give them the support they need to deal with other issues they’re facing, whether it’s drug addiction, mental health issues or other kinds of things. I want to tackle those issues first through housing and also more permanent supportive housing like Flenniken Landing and Villa Manor.”

We’ve talked for years about Recode Knoxville, and whoever will take this role as mayor will probably be in charge of implementing it. What are your thoughts on it?

MANNIS: “I’ve asked for a delay on Recode. It’s simply because I want the administration… I came out against Recode, parts of Recode I do think that from my days there the zoning ordinance was outdated and it did need [to be] revised and updated. But the stakeholder committee, I would put more neighborhood representation, direct neighborhood representation on the stakeholder committee. Then, [I would] put my ear to the ground and really work. There would be somebody in my office specifically dedicated to Recode, the zoning ordinance, and work through that process. So I would just keep my ear to the ground, and say, ‘Where are the challenges that Recode is creating for us?’ But again, I would like to see a delay for the new administration and for the new city council members to get their arms around Recode

KINCANNON: “I think that we absolutely needed to update our zoning ordinance. I mean, it’s been 60 years and things are different from 1950 to 2019, so I support the city council and current mayor’s move to adopt a new ordinance. I promise when I’m mayor to implement it in a fair, transparent manner and also to revise it as needed and work with the stakeholders all across the city to make sure that whatever unintended consequences arise, we can deal with [them] fairly and quickly.”