Knoxville state representative encouraging Governor Lee to issue mask mandate

Rep. Eddie Mannis (R-Knoxville) tweeted Saturday night that he'd be in support of a statewide mask mandate.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee has said many times he will not issue a statewide mask mandate, but one of our newest state representatives is pushing him to do just that.

Knoxville's Eddie Mannis tweeted last night that he would support and encourage a statewide mandate.

I would be in total support of a Mask mandate and strongly encourage our Governor to give serious consideration to implementing such. — Rep. Eddie Mannis (@EddieMannis) December 20, 2020

He goes on to say he hopes we can find grace and mercy for all our decision makers, and prays for Governor Lee.

Lee will deliver a statewide address about surging case numbers across Tennessee Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern.

This comes after no state COVID-19 numbers were released Saturday.