Knoxville state representative encouraging Governor Lee to issue mask mandate

Rep. Eddie Mannis (R-Knoxville) tweeted Saturday night that he'd be in support of a statewide mask mandate.
Credit: Eddie Mannis
Eddie Mannis

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee has said many times he will not issue a statewide mask mandate, but one of our newest state representatives is pushing him to do just that.

Knoxville's Eddie Mannis tweeted last night that he would support and encourage a statewide mandate.

He goes on to say he hopes we can find grace and mercy for all our decision makers, and prays for Governor Lee.

Lee will deliver a statewide address about surging case numbers across Tennessee Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern.

This comes after no state COVID-19 numbers were released Saturday.

The Tennessee Department of Health said it will release a combined report Sunday because of the volume of tests being processed.