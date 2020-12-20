Knoxville state representative encouraging Governor Lee to issue mask mandate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee has said many times he will not issue a statewide mask mandate, but one of our newest state representatives is pushing him to do just that.
Knoxville's Eddie Mannis tweeted last night that he would support and encourage a statewide mandate.
He goes on to say he hopes we can find grace and mercy for all our decision makers, and prays for Governor Lee.
Lee will deliver a statewide address about surging case numbers across Tennessee Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern.
This comes after no state COVID-19 numbers were released Saturday.
The Tennessee Department of Health said it will release a combined report Sunday because of the volume of tests being processed.