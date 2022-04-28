Here's how much Knoxville's new police chief will make

A city spokesperson said Paul Noel will make $185,000 a year when he moves from New Orleans to become Knoxville's top cop.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's new top cop will make $18,869 more than his predecessor when he's sworn into office in June, a city spokesperson said on Thursday.

Incoming Police Chief Paul Noel will make $185,000, compared to outgoing Chief Eve Thomas' annual salary of $166,131.10, the city spokesperson said.

According to Noel's offer letter, dated April 18, he will be eligible for a 2.5% annual raise, up to $10,000 in moving expenses, a drive-home vehicle and a city cellphone.

He will not accrue annual leave or sick time, the offer letter said.

"The demands of this position will require significant hours outside the customary workday," the letter said. "As an executive, you will be charged with managing your own work time and, of course, appropriate time away from work to support a healthy work/life balance for you and your family."

On April 22, Mayor Indya Kincannon proposed a $0.50 increase to the city's property tax rate to support pay raises for city employees — including first responders.

"These proposed raises are for the rank and file," she said. "They're not for me, they're not for city council, they're not for the executive team."

Noel will be sworn into office as chief on June 13. Kincannon said the department's assistant chief will serve as its interim leader when outgoing chief Thomas retires on Sunday.