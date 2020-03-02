Gov. Bill Lee will unveil his top priorities for the 2020 legislative session Monday night, as well as announce his spending proposal for the upcoming fiscal year during his second annual address in front of Tennessee's lawmakers.

Lee has hinted that his speech will include a focus on school literacy to criminal justice reform.

The governor's office released some excerpts from his speech Monday morning ahead of the address.

“We’re making these investments because, as our state’s elected leaders, we must remain aware of serving every part and every person of our state. That’s why I’ve made criminal justice reform such a large priority, because every person in Tennessee wants and deserves to live in a safe neighborhood. When properly implemented, criminal justice reforms save taxpayer dollars, shrink the size of government, properly punish wrongdoers, and make our communities safer."

He plans to talk about how literacy is the foundation for a student's educational journey.

“No teacher I know does it only for the money, but you and I know a worker is worthy of their pay. Teaching is a calling. We know it is passion that brings teachers to the classroom, but we also know our teachers deserve to be paid more for the important work they do.”

The first-term Republican governor has also promised to introduce some of the strictest abortion laws the nation, which would include banning women from undergoing the procedure once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The state of the state speech will begin Monday at 6 p.m. Central and will be live-streamed.

Later this week, Lee will appear at another event at the ETSU Millennium Center on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. He will also appear at Lane College at 6 p.m. on Feb. 13. Those hoping to attend need to register ahead of time.

