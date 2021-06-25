Lifetime Order of Protection bill goes into effect on July 1

It creates order of protection for victims of violence for life. If the protection isn't followed, there will be one additional year in prison for each violation.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new law that would protect victims of violence for life will go into effect in less than a week.

Governor Bill Lee signed the 'Lifetime Order of Protection' bill back in March and it will go into effect July 1.

The bill creates order of protection for victims of violence for life. If the protection isn't followed, there will be one additional year in prison for each violation.