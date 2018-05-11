Along with key races across the state, several areas in East Tennessee will have the chance to vote for or against alcohol referendums. Some voters will see the chance to add retail package stores, while others will vote on the sale of wine in retail food stores.

Areas voting for or against retail package stores:

Fentress County: Approved the measure with 51% of the vote

Tazewell: Approved the measure with 62% of the vote

Areas voting for or against the sale of wine at retail food stores:

Sevier County

Blaine

Maynardville

New Tazewell

Oliver Springs: Approved the measure with 63% of the vote

Townsend

Polls are open on Tuesday, Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. EST to 8 p.m. This story will be updated with results after polls closed. You can get full results as they come in here.

© 2018 WBIR