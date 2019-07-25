KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local doctor has added his name to the list of candidates running for Lamar Alexander's U.S. Senate seat.

Dr. Josh Gapp announced his bid Thursday to fill Alexander's seat in a video on his website.

In the video, Gapp calls political correctness "a cancer" and said he would support President Donald Trump.

Gapp is a pathologist and the owner of KDL Pathology in Knoxville.

Clyde Benson, Bill Hagerty, Aaron Pettigrew and Manny Sethi are the four other Republicans running for the seat.

James Mackler is the lone democrat who has announced plans to run so far.

The election will be held in 2020.

