LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-With 100% of precincts in Kentucky reporting, Andy Beshear as the governor-elect winner with a lead of 5,333 votes out of more than 1.4 million counted, Matt Bevin's campaign has officially requested a recanvass.

Bevin campaign official released statement on election results states:

“The people of Kentucky deserve a fair and honest election. With reports of irregularities, we are exercising the right to ensure that every lawful vote was counted.”

The bitter rivals gave competing speeches election night in which Beshear claimed victory while Bevin refused to concede.

Bevin called it a "close, close race" and said he wasn't conceding "by any stretch."

According to Bevin and his campaign, the election was too close to call and had multiple reports of voting irregularities.

Bevin had been struggling to overcome a series of self-inflicted wounds, highlighted by a running feud with teachers who opposed his efforts to revamp the state's woefully underfunded public pension systems, prior to election night.

