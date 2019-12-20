KNOXVILLE, Tenn — After defeating Eddie Mannis with more than a 1,000 vote margin, Indya Kincannon will be Knoxville's next mayor. She is being sworn in at the Bijou Theater on Gay Street tomorrow at 10:30 a.m.

She took 28 precincts, while Mannis only earned 16 during the election.

Kincannon worked for her predecessor, Madeline Rogero, for three years before being elected as Knoxville's next mayor. She said that her main issues include making housing in Knoxville more affordable, curtailing homelessness, addressing the opioid epidemic and making government more transparent.

She announced that several old members of Knoxville's administration will stay in their current positions. However, she will have some new faces in her cabinet.