Knoxville's mayoral candidates say they value attracting business to the city, but they have different strategies to do so.

"Really nothing else happens unless we are economically vibrant and we are creating jobs," candidate Eddie Mannis said.

He believes the city needs to be strategic about the businesses it targets.

"We need to study and figure out what it is that we can offer," he said.

Michael Andrews said his plan focuses on making the entire city attractive for businesses.

"People you know they're not going invest in any part of town where they don't feel safe," Andrews said.

He also wants to bring a WNBA team to Knoxville.

"Professional teams they bring a lot of large industries to a city," he said.

Indya Kincannon thinks the city needs to sell itself better.

"Knoxville is a city that some people in other parts of the county may not have thought too much about," Kincannon said. "I also plan to appoint someone to be workforce development and talent cultivator."

Marshall Stair wants focus on white collar jobs.

"We need to focus on filling up office space. I think we've had a focus on manufacturing and I think we need to continue that but I think we need to really focus on office," he said.

He also wants to encourage entrepreneurship.

"Businesses that start here are more likely to stay and grow here," Stair said.

Fletcher Burkhardt also wants to focus on marketing the city.

"I just think that people would want to be here if we put ourselves out there and shot our shot," he said.

One idea he has: tap into the wallets of tourists to the Smokies.

"I mean, 11 million people visiting the Smokies every year. If they all stopped here and spent $20, that's $220 million into our local economy in one year," Burkhardt said.

Calvin Skinner is the only candidate 10News couldn't get in touch with before the forum tonight. At that event, Skinner said he'd work to tap into his national networks to attract top talent here.