KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A historic vote will be held Dec. 18 in the House of Representatives over whether or not to impeach President Trump. He faces two charges: obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

Ahead of the vote, more than a hundred protestors gathered in downtown Knoxville to raise awareness of it and to urge lawmakers to send articles of impeachment to the Senate. They raised signs and shouted chants calling to impeach President Trump.

The protests were a part of a national wave of demonstrations calling for President Trump's impeachment following controversies in office. They include a scandal involving a request for Ukranian officials to investigate political rivals and controversies involving his ties to personal businesses.

Knoxville's rally was hosted by Indivisible East Tennessee, a part of a national movement.

President Trump called the impeachment process an "illegal partisan attempted coup," in a six-page letter to Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the Hosue.

The vote will be held on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 18.