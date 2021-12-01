Nashville authorities will increase security to monitor planned protests at the state Capitol

Metro Police are aware of at least three planned protests leading up to Joe Biden's inauguration.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The FBI is warning law enforcement agencies across the country about possible armed protests at all 50 state capitols leading up to Joe Biden's inauguration.

Metro Police in Nashville said it was aware of three planned protests in the coming days.

The first was a small Black Lives Matter event on Tuesday morning by advocates for social justice from Knoxville.

Metro Police will also monitor a second capitol protest on Sunday called the "Tennessee Freedom Event" and a possible pro-Trump rally at the capitol on Inauguration Day next Wednesday.

Metro Police Chief John Drake said the department is working hard to ensure people can peaceably assemble without injuries or property damage.

In a letter to the Metropolitan Council, Drake said "at present, we are not aware of any threat toward Metropolitan Government buildings or downtown, but, again, we will be closely monitoring all events."

He said the Tennessee Highway Patrol will be very visible on the Capitol grounds to maintain public safety and ensure property is not damaged. Drake also said he was working with other local agencies to heighten security.