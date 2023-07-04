'This situation demands our faith stand' | Church leaders in Nashville call for Justin Jones' reappointment

The elders and pastor of the Covenant of the Cross church in Nashville signed a letter asking the metro council to reappoint Justin Jones to the state legislature.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Easter Sunday, the leaders of the Covenant of the Cross church in Nashville signed a letter before their holiday service. The letter called for Justin Jones to be reappointed to the state legislature.

Four elders signed it along with the church's pastor. It was sent to the city's metro council, which called a special meeting for Monday to discuss Justin Jones' expulsion from the House of Representatives. Council members could choose to send him back to the legislature and fill the seat he was expelled from as an interim successor.

"We hesitate to speak to things of the government, however this situation demands our faith stand and speak for those who have been wronged, and against the sin that was committed that caused them to expel him from his seat," the letter says.

Pastor Greg Bullard said that the church's leaders feel the same towards Justin Pearson, who was also expelled from his Shelby County seat on Thursday. The church said that they did not have constituents in his district, and so didn't speak of him in the letter.

"God calls us to have hope, and speak with courage, in seasons of hostility toward those who would defend the defenseless, challenge the powerful, and speak truth to those who do not want to hear it — so that grace and redemption may flow not just for the next world, but for this one as well," the letter says. "Without Rep. Jones' voice we are diminished in this state."