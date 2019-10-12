On Tuesday, Democrats in Washington D.C. released two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

This is only the fourth time in the history of the United States that the House of Representatives has filed articles against a sitting president.

Republican congressmen Chuck Fleischmann and Scott DesJarlais have issued statements supporting the president.

Democrat congressmen Jim Cooper and Steve Cohen have issued statements that they will support the articles of impeachment.

The House Judiciary committee will likely vote on the articles Thursday and the entire House of Representatives could vote as early as next week.

The White House said it is preparing for a trial in the Senate.

