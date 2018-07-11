Republican Marsha Blackburn defeated former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen in a closely watched race for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday night.

Blackburn, a conservative Williamson County congressman, will succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, as the state's next junior senator. She becomes the first woman elected to the seat. How did she do it?

Race came together for Blackburn, fell apart for Bredesen, in final weeks

For much of Tennessee's U.S. Senate race — throughout the summer and into the fall — Bredesen led in most of the polls.

Then in late September, there was a seismic shift in the race, and everything came together all at once for Blackburn.

There was a barrage of television ads targeting Bredesen after the Blackburn campaign and a long list of outside groups had held off from airing ads before the primary. It was the "death by 10,000 cuts" that Blackburn strategist Ward Baker famously previewed in the summer.

It took a toll.

But more damaging for Bredesen — and advantageous for Blackburn — was the nationalization of the race led by divisive wedge issues pushed by President Donald Trump.

For months, Bredesen was able to localize the campaign and remind voters of the centrist brand that made him a popular two-term governor.

But then came the contentious U.S. Supreme Court confirmation fight over Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which galvanized Republicans. Later, Blackburn followed Trump's lead by campaigning on stopping the caravan of Central American migrants moving through Mexico and toward the United States.

Both issues hardened the partisan stripes of many Republican who may have considered voting for Bredesen.

Blackburn seized control and Bredesen quickly faded.

Heading into the election, Democrats thought they could capitalize on a revolt against President Donald Trump. But a backlash never happened, and in the final weeks, Trump's approval ratings actually soared in Tennessee to 56 percent in some polls as these issues took center stage.

Trump made his third visit to Tennessee to back Blackburn on Sunday, just two days before the election.

The Democratic brand remains abysmal in most of Tennessee

Tennessee Democrats fielded their best candidates for governor and U.S. Senate in a dozen years. And what did they get in return?

A blowout loss by nearly 20 percentage points in the race for governor and a not-quite-as-bad loss of around 10 points for U.S. Senate.

Not even Bredesen, the last Democrat to have any statewide office in Tennessee, could turn around the party's statewide fortunes, particularly in rural counties.

Bredesen won many of these rural counties, particularly in Middle and West Tennessee, during his 2002 gubernatorial election victory over Republican Van Hilleary. He won all of the state's 95 counties in his 2006 re-election.

And yet this time, when it came to Bredesen's race for U.S. Senate, Blackburn won many of these same counties with more than 70 percent of the vote.

Bredesen, known as an independent and moderate during his time as governor, was the same person in this race as he was in the 2000s, campaigning on the same centrist message as a decade ago.

But it's not 2006 anymore, and the state's politics have changed dramatically.

This year he faced the power of Trump in what can certainly be called Trump country.

Referendum on Trump sealed the deal for Blackburn

Blackburn's victory came as Republican U.S. Senate candidates won in red-leaning states across the country that Trump carried in 2016 including Florida, Texas, Missouri, Arizona and perhaps Montana, where the Republican candidate holds a slight advantage.

Trump won the Volunteer State by 26 points in 2016, and public polling showed his popularity increase here as he made his final case to voters.

Nationally, the midterms became an unmistakable referendum on the politics of Trump — and it was a referendum that Blackburn and other Republicans running in red states exploited to their advantage.

While campaigning, Blackburn closely aligned herself with the president, seizing on many of his issues, including building the wall along the southern border of the United States and most recently the caravan of Central American migrants.

“A vote for Marsha is really a vote for me,” Trump said during an October rally for Blackburn in Johnson City.

Although from the outset of the race, he said repeatedly, "I'm not running against Donald Trump" — and even sided with him on occasions —Bredesen ultimately failed to successfully connect with enough Trump voters who were skeptical of Blackburn to help him compete Tuesday.

Bredesen, trounced in rural counties, unable to make up difference in suburbs

The logical place for Bredesen to make up the wide rural margins would have been the state's suburbs — particularly the fast-growing suburbs of Middle Tennessee.

This was assuming Bredesen would win big in Davidson and Shelby counties, which he did.

Middle Tennessee counties such as Williamson, Rutherford and Wilson have historically been Republican strongholds. But these suburbs include many college-educated voters who have shown resistance to Trump on a national level.

In other parts of the country, suburbs represented areas where Democrats picked up seats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.

But Bredesen appeared to make only a little headway in Tennessee among suburban voters.

Blackburn won Wilson County with 62 percent, Williamson County with 59 percent, Rutherford County with 53 percent and Montgomery County narrowly with 50 percent. These weren't as lopsided as his losses in rural parts of the state — but it wasn't enough.

In addition, Bredesen narrowly lost Knox County, home of Knoxville, and Hamilton County, home of Chattanooga.

