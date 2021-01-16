José Andrés delivers meals to National Guard troops protecting DC

The local hero is back supporting the District, one meal at a time.

WASHINGTON — D.C. has a lot on its plate, gearing up for a presidential inauguration like no other while recovering from last week's attack on the Capitol.

Now, upwards of 20,000 National Guard troops are moving in to keep the city secure. They have a lot on their plates too, thanks to D.C. Chef José Andrés, who's delivering them hot meals.

Andres, the founder of World Central Kitchen, took photos Saturday with U.S. Capitol Police officers and members of the National Guard, while handing out food to those protecting the Nation's Capital ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

The chef, famous for his good food and community service, joined Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Saturday to provide more meals and fresh produce.

Chef Andrés' organization, World Central Kitchen, tweeted out that the menu for the National Guard troops included "Roast beef, sun-dried tomato with basil aioli on ciabatta sandwich & tomato braised vegetable stew with cannellini beans."

The D.C.-based World Central Kitchen states on their website that they respond to calls from around the world in the aftermath of disaster and that the team "quickly learned that food is a powerful tool to heal communities in times of crisis and beyond."

Sandwich and hot meal prep under way this morning for our National Guard and other first responders in DC! On the menu: Roast beef, sun-dried tomato with basil aioli on ciabatta 🥪 & tomato braised vegetable stew with cannelloni beans 🍲 (plus a version with chicken!) #ChefsForDC pic.twitter.com/q3CPaMLa0p — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) January 16, 2021

Just a day before his food delivery with Pelosi, Andrés tweeted on Friday, "Hey everyone...just finished delivering hot stews to some of the National Guard & others on this rainy night in DC. I know there’s a lot of concern about the Guard...but our city & many restaurants are making sure everyone is taken care of!"

Today, it was my honor to join @chefjoseandres and @WCKitchen to provide meals to our heroic National Guard troops who are keeping our Congressional community safe during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/aqJ1JEwumA — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 16, 2021

Andrés included a video message from a Lieutenant for the Pennsylvania National Guard, who thanked DC residents for their efforts. "Thank you to all the local businesses, restaurants, and citizens of Washington DC," he said. "You all have been taking care of us - you've been going out of your way to take care of us, giving donations, food, coffee, things like that to help support the troops and we really do appreciate it, guys. Thank you so much."

Hey everyone...just finished delivering hot stews to some of the National Guard & others on this rainy night in DC. I know there’s a lot of concern about the Guard...but our city & many restaurants are making sure everyone is taken care of! One Guardsman had a message to share... pic.twitter.com/IeZcFcoywD — Please wear a mask! Do it for the World please... (@chefjoseandres) January 16, 2021