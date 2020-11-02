CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will make a stop in East Tennessee on the first day of early voting in the state.

The billionaire businessman and former New York City mayor will visit be at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center on MLK Boulevard in Chattanooga on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

According to his website, Bloomberg will appear "on the first day to early vote in Tennessee." Doors open at 1:30 p.m and the event starts at 2:00 p.m.

Early voting will begin Wednesday in East Tennessee for the upcoming 2020 Presidential preference primary and county primary elections.

Early voting begins on Wednesday, Feb. 12 and ends Feb. 25. After the early voting period ends, 'Super Tuesday' on March 3 will be your last chance to vote.

RELATED: Early voting begins Wednesday for presidential primary and county primary elections

RELATED: Who is running for president in 2020?

RELATED: Michael Bloomberg launches Democratic presidential bid

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking the New Hampshire Democratic debate

RELATED: New Hampshire is a last chance for some struggling 2020 Democrats

RELATED: President Trump declares 'VICTORY' after impeachment acquittal