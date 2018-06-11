A prominent East Tennessee attorney has been nominated by President Trump to serve as the U.S. Ambassador in Australia.

Arthur B. Culvahouse, Jr., was most recently the head of international law firm O’Melveny & Myers. He helped Trump vet his candidates for Vice President, and did the same for John McCain when he was the GOP nominee.

He started his career as Chief Legislative Assistant to Senator Howard H. Baker, Jr., and served as Counsel to President Ronald Reagan from March 1987 through January 1989.

Culvahouse served on numerous boards and commissions, including the President’s Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board, the Intelligence Oversight Board, the Nuclear Command and Control System Federal Advisory Committee, and the Supreme Court Fellows Commission.

He is currently a member of the Board of The Brookings Institution and the Board of the Howard H. Baker, Jr., Center for Public Policy.

Mr. Culvahouse earned a B.S. from the University of Tennessee and a law degree from the New York University School of Law. In January 1989, President Reagan awarded Mr. Culvahouse the Presidential Citizens Medal, and, in December 1992, Secretary of Defense Cheney awarded him the Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service.

The post has been vacant since 2016.

