NBC News projects Republican Marsha Blackburn to win the U.S. Senate race over Phil Bredesen.

Blackburn would be the first woman elected to represent Tennessee in the U.S. Senate.

Despite the projection, the Bredesen campaign has not conceded. They told the crowd of supporters around 9:45 p.m. that they are waiting to see results in Davidson County and Shelby County before Gov. Bredesen addresses the crowd

ORIGINAL STORY:

After U.S. Sen. Bob Corker's bombshell retirement announcement late last year, U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn and former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen effectively cleared the field of anyone interested in the race.

In the 13 months since Corker's decision, the Republican and Democratic nominees, respectively, have made their cases to voters, filling the airwaves, social media feeds, and mailboxes with campaign material and attack ads.

The race, which has drawn national interest as Republicans look to defend their 51-49 majority in the Senate, has quickly become the most expensive race in Tennessee history.

Blackburn, who has aligned herself closely with President Donald Trump, has championed national issues ranging from her opposition to the Affordable Care Act to immigration reform while using partisan rhetoric to vie for the seat. She spent the final day before the election campaigning in East Tennessee, starting in Kingsport, attending a rally in Maryville, and will end the day in Cookeville and Smyrna. She will be in Nashville on election night.

Bredesen has taken a more moderate, issues-based approach, while attempting to localize the race and suggest he will move away from partisan politics in favor of working on big ideas. Bredesen spent the day before the election on a whirlwind tour across the state, flying from Johnson City to Knoxville, then to Jackon and Memphis before ending the evening in Nashville. Bredesen cast his ballot in Nashville on Tuesday and will watch the results with his supporters.

Joel Ebert, The Tennessean, contributed to this article

